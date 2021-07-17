Wealth Alliance Purchases 683 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.