Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $50,490.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.