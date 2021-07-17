Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $44,289.49 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN opened at $254.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

