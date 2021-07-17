Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. Sells 3,750 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $48,825.00.
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
