Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. Sells 3,750 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $48,825.00.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

