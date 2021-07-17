Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $39,690.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

CVET stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -301.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

