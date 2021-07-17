YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in June

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of YASKY opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.44. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

