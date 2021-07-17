Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

