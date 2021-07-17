FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $769,618.73 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $769,618.73 and approximately $287.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 577,136,067 coins and its circulating supply is 548,852,910 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

