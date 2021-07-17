Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Essent Group worth $51,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

