Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

