Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,637,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

