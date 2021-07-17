Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,802 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Annaly Capital Management worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

