Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,300 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $52,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

