Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,056 shares of company stock worth $11,048,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

