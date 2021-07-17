Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 641,446 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of PotlatchDeltic worth $54,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

