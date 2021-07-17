Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 18,073 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $55,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $674.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

