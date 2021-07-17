Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

