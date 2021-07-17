Cogeco Communications’ (CCA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$127.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

