ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

