Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMMC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.22.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

