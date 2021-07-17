WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $637.64 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $637.64 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007303 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 932,297,080 coins and its circulating supply is 732,297,079 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

