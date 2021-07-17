Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given a $48.63 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

