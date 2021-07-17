The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

