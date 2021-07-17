McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.39.

MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

