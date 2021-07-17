Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $209.12 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $3,802,260. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

