RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.08 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.7882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

