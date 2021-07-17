Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 58.0% in June

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

