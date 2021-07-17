Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 58.0% in June

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
