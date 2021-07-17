Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

SPOT opened at $243.24 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

