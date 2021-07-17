Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 15,432 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

