Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Survey

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.60 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.47 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 20.11 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.70

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -53.66% -257.95% -5.39% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 93.15%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

