Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 155,521 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,521 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

