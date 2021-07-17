Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s Largest Position

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

