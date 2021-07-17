TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells $205,414.40 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $205,414.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

