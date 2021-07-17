Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 118,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $286,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

