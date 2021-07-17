Fabrice Egros Sells 13,609 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,008,000.

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

