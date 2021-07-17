BTIG Research Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $220.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Bill.com stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 78.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

