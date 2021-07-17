FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Cowen

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

