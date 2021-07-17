Piper Sandler Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.68.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $7,989,152. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.