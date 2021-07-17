59,760 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $119,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.