Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has a na rating on the stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$173.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.51. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.55.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
