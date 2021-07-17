Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has a na rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$173.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.51. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.55.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.