Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.