Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$189.93 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.86.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.