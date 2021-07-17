IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.48.

IMG stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

