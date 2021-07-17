Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 64,889 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,889 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

