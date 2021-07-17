Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.64 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,327.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autohome were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. Macquarie reduced their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

