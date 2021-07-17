SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 185.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.94 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.