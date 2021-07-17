Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 262.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

