Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.80.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.