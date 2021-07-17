SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.39%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

