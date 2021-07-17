The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $4,024,120.26. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

